Soccer

How to watch Chelsea vs. Burnley: Live stream, game time, TV

0:45 | Soccer
Behind the Scenes of Neymar's SI Cover Shoot
Jeremy Woo
Saturday August 12th, 2017

Chelsea begins its Premier League title defense against Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Antonio Conte’s side will look to start a repeat bid on the right foot, with Alvaro Morata set for his EPL debut along with additions Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger. Burnley avoided the drop last season with a 16th-place finish and will look to play spoiler in the earlygoing and obtain a surprise point or three on the road.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.

