Chelsea begins its Premier League title defense against Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Antonio Conte’s side will look to start a repeat bid on the right foot, with Alvaro Morata set for his EPL debut along with additions Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger. Burnley avoided the drop last season with a 16th-place finish and will look to play spoiler in the earlygoing and obtain a surprise point or three on the road.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.