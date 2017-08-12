Soccer

Premier League New Boys Huddersfield Cruise to Opening Day Win Over Crystal Palace

Huddersfield Town secured their first three points in the Premier League with an opening day away victory at Selhurst Park. Huddersfield's first Premier League goal will go down as a Joel Ward own goal, whilst the first Huddersfield player to score in the Premier League was club record signing Steve Mounie, who bagged himself a brace.   

Crystal Palace struggled to deal with Huddersfield's intensity throughout the encounter and David Wagner will be hoping his side can build on this excellent start to the season in the Terriers upcoming fixtures.

Whilst Palace manager Frank de Boer will now have to consider whether to stick with a three-man defence or switch to four at the back for his side's trip to Anfield next weekend. 

Huddersfield had an early chance to take the lead but Tom Ince side-footed Elias Kachunga's cross straight at Wayne Hennessey in the third minute of the match, however, Huddersfield did take the lead in the 23rd minute.

Following a corner to the front post, Schindler flicked the ball on to Zanka at the back post, Zanka diverted the ball back across goal where Joel Ward could do nothing as the ball ricocheted into the net.

It didn't take long for Huddersfield to double their advantage. Aaron Mooy whipped in a fantastic cross where record-signing Steve Mounie leaped highest before powering a bullet header past Wayne Hennessey.

Steve Mounie grabbed his second goal of the game during a Huddersfield counter attack in the 78th minute, calmly slotting Quaner's pass into the back of the net.

Wilfried Zaha looked lively and kept Huddersfield's Lossl busy throughout the encounter. The Danish Goalkeeper made a number of good saves during the 90 minutes, including a brilliant stop from Benteke's powerful header during the second half, to keep the score 2-0.   

Lineups

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Dann, Riedewald, Van Aanholt, Puncheon, Milivojevic, Loftus-Cheek, Fosu-Mensah, Benteke, Zaha.

Subs: Speroni, Tomkins, Townsend, Lee, Schlupp, Lokilo, Ladapo. 

Huddersfield Town: Lossl, Smith, Zanka, Schindler, Lowe, Mooy, Billing, Kachunga, Palmer, Ince, Mounie.

Subs: Malone, Coleman, van La Parra, Daniel Williams, Depoitre, Quaner, Hefele.

