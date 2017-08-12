Frank de Boer Admits He'd Be Satisfied With a Secure Mid-table Finish With Crystal Palace

Frank de Boer cannot wait to get started with the new Premier League campaign as Crystal Palace take one Huddersfield on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Mirror, the Dutchman believes managing a secure mid-table finish with the Eagles come May 2018 will be equivalent to winning the titles he achieved at Barcelona and Ajax.

ISAAC LAWRENCE/GettyImages

“I’ve always played for and managed teams whose first objective was to be champions. This is another objective," de Boer said.

The former Netherlands international would be satisfied if his team do end up finishing 10th or 12th in the league as he believes that is what is expected from him both by the fans at Selhurst Park and the Palace officials.

“Ok there is no trophy if you are placed 12th or tenth but it is also a fantastic achievement because that is what they expected on the manager when they started.

Billy H.C. Kwok/GettyImages

“If we achieve that then I will be as happy as I was when lifted a trophy. I am convinced I will feel the same.”

With the acquisition of Chelsea youngster Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Manchester United youngster Timothy Fosu-Mensah and former Ajax starlet Jairo Riedewald, de Boer believes that his signings will impress over the season.

“They really are hungry to perform. If they really show the qualities they have in them they could be fantastic players for every club.

“At some point at the right time, in the right league you have to give young players the chance to develop and you will see they are going to make not one step but two, three, four steps."