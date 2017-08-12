Soccer

Jamie Carragher's Hilarious Response to Neil Mellor's Tweet About Coutinho Wanting to Leave

2 hours ago

Philippe Coutinho's timing of handing in a transfer request couldn't have been worse. On the eve of Liverpool's Premier League campaign, the little Brazilian emailed in his desires to leave Liverpool for Barcelona. 

Liverpool have already twice rejected bids from Barcelona - the latest one in the region of £90m. Jurgen Klopp and the club's owners have vehemently said the player is not for sale but Coutinho has now thrown the spanner into the works with his transfer request.

Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor shared his views about it on Twitter.

Mellor has a point, the Coutinho news is disruptive to the whole team on and off the pitch and with a game to prepare for, the Brazilian's bombshell has burdened the atmosphere.

Jamie Carragher however saw Mellor's views as an excellent opportunity to crack a joke! Check out his response.

Mellor left Liverpool in 2006 and Carragher clearly hasn't gotten over it! The striker's senior career saw him play 194 times for five different teams, including Liverpool, West Ham and Sheffield United.

Mellor's best moment for Liverpool included a last-gasp winner against Arsenal and a goal against Olympiakos on a dramatic Champions League night at Anfield in 2004. 

Whether Coutinho will actually leave Liverpool in this transfer window remains to be seen. Barcelona have around £200m of Neymar money to spend and Liverpool's little magician is on the top of their wish list.

