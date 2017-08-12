Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool Will Sign an Experienced Midfielder as Coutinho Looks to be Leaving

Liverpool were rocked on Friday with Philippe Coutinho's shock transfer request, which came on the eve of the Reds' Premier League campaign kick off. Coutinho wants to join Barcelona and is doing everything he can to make it happen.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is now short of another midfielder, with Adam Lallana out injured for three months and now Coutinho unsettled. Speaking to the Echo, Klopp said the Reds are still on the hunt for an experienced midfielder.

"Are we still looking for players? Yes. That is the truth," Klopp said. "But we were looking for players before Adam was injured. Now he is injured and Phil is injured so we have two less."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Empire of the Kop reported that Liverpool are linked to Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal after it emerged a move for Naby Keita broke down.

Liverpool had been chasing Keita all summer long and had a bid of around £65m rejected. This was followed by Keita's, club RB Leipzig saying the player won't be leaving the club for any price. Now with Coutinho seemingly on the move, the Reds will need a high profile midfielder to arrive at Anfield - and that is to only replace Coutinho.

"It doesn't make the situation more comfortable," Klopp told the Echo. "You cannot be really prepared for situations like this but we have time. Everything can happen, but I'm not sure, it's still open for business."

The window closest on August 31st and Liverpool are potentially looking at around £100m for Coutinho. Who they can snap up in such short time to replace the little Brazilian will be a test for the club.

