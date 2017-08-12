Leicester Boss Craig Shakespeare Will Only 'Look for the Positives' After Late Arsenal Defeat

Leicester City kicked-off their 2017/18 Premier League campaign on Friday evening with a topsy-turvey 4-3 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates stadium. After going a goal down in just the second minute to Alexandre Lacazette, Shinji Okazaki levelled a few minutes later and Jamie Vardy put the Foxes 2-1 up on 29 minutes.

Despite a Danny Welbeck equaliser on the stroke of half-time, Vardy scored his second of the evening to give Shakespeare's side a 3-2 advantage but the double substitution of Olivier Giroud and Aaron Ramsey hurt the Foxes big time.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Welsh international levelled proceedings at 3-3 with just seven minutes to go and Giroud headed home the winner with 85 minutes on the clock to send the Arsenal fans into raptures.

Naturally, Craig Shakespeare's side were deflated at the final whistle and when speaking to City's official website after the defeat, the 53-year-old looked at the positives: “When you get a defeat, the natural reaction is to be disappointed with the overall result but you have to take some positives.





“I always look for the positives. At the moment sitting here, of course I have a dejected dressing room but to come here and score three has to be pleasing in some respects, but it doesn’t feel like it at the moment.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“We’ll go back to the training ground and reflect on the type of goals we scored and the game plan. We tried to hit Arsenal on the counter attack and I thought that worked well. In terms of the effort of the players, we saw it through for 83 minutes, and to concede two late set plays in the manner we did, is hard to take.

“It was a disciplined performance, we counter attacked well and for a first game, individual performances were very good, but more importantly as a team we showed our resilience and created chances when we could.”

The 2016 Premier League champions will be looking for their first league victory when they host newly promoted Brighton and Hove Albion at the King Power next Saturday.