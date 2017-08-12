Soccer

Leicester City's AS Roma Target Riyad Mahrez Was Politely Turned Down By FC Barcelona

an hour ago

With Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez supposedly on his way out of the exit door this summer, Serie A's AS Roma continue to tail his signature, although it appears that the winger is not on every club's extensive wish-list this transfer window.

According to a report published by Catalan outlet Sport, the Foxes have also offered the Algerian to La Liga giants FC Barcelona, however it seems that Mahrez is a player who doesn't grab the Blaugrana's attention as the club have politely rejected the transfer proposal from the Blues.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The 26-year-old reportedly ‘doesn’t come into Barca’s plans’ - Ernesto Valverde is searching for a replacement for Neymar who left the club in record beating move to Ligue 1's Paris Saint-Germain.


In the 'past few hours', Mahrez has been labelled as a potential suitor to fill the Brazilian's boots on the flanks, but it appears that a move to the Camp Nou is simply not to be for the illusive attacker.

With a stay in the Premier League or a move towards another European outfit supposedly being at the top of Mahrez's specification, he has himself allegedly been reluctant to pack his bags for Roma this summer. 

The Giallorossi hired Monchi to find them a high standard of player below the market value, however that means that the selling club will also have to play ball if the deal is to go ahead.

Leicester have not shown any interest in flogging Mahrez to Roma, and the club do not want to hand Monchi yet another transfer scalp as it is, meaning that prising Mahrez from his current employers may prove to be impossible for the Italian club if they're not prepared to offer an adequate figure.

