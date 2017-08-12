A number of Liverpool players sympathise with Philippe Coutinho after the Brazilian handed in a transfer request to push through a move to Barcelona.

Coutinho handed in an official request yesterday, just hours after Liverpool's owners made it clear that the 25-year-old would not be sold for any price.

The creative midfielder has expressed his desire to join the Spanish giants, who have received sufficient funds to pay for him following the £198m sale of Neymar to PSG.

And after Liverpool's opening day draw away to Watford, Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol has reported that a number of Coutinho's teammates sympathise with the player, and fully understand why he wants to move away from Anfield.

Coutinho's Liverpool teammates sympathise with him. Understand why he wants move. Nearly all players will say yes to Barcelona & Real Madrid — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 12, 2017

It remains to be seen whether or not the Reds will sanction any move for their star man, with the owners still standing firm that he won't be sold this summer.

For Liverpool fans, it won't be the first time they have lost a big name player to Barca, with the Catalonians stealing both Luis Suarez and Javier Mascherano in recent years.

The Reds will have little time to find a replacement should the 25-year-old be sold - but with the fee expect to be over £100m, they won't be short on cash to replace him.