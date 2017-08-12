Behind the Scenes of Neymar's SI Cover Shoot

Liverpool and Watford kick off the Premier League season at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Liverpool suits up without Adam Lallana and potentially without Philippe Coutinho, who is rumored to be on his way to Barcelona sooner than later. The Reds will need to compensate with a strong showing against host Watford, who will likely see Brazilian forward Richarlison make his Premier League debut at age 20.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: Saturday, Aug. 12, 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV.