Man City Gain Advantage Over Newcastle United and Watford for Signing of In-form Nigerian Forward

With the new Premier League campaign kicking off, Newcastle United are still struggling to secure players at the end of the transfer market.

It was thought that Rafa Benitez was very close to sealing the signing of an FK Austria Wien's striker.

JOE KLAMAR/GettyImages

However, a simple phone call from Pep Guardiola is said to be the motivation for Olarenwaju Kayode's interest in moving to Manchester City on a five-year deal, Own Goal Nigeria reports.

The 24-year-old Nigerian scored 17 goals in the Austrian Bundesliga and became a player of interest to the Tynesiders as well as fellow Premier League side Watford.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Kayode arrived in England recently to negotiate between Newcastle United and Manchester City, but a phone call from former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola reportedly waded the player's preference to play at the Etihad this season.

Following a rumoured passed medical at Manchester on Friday evening, it is believed that Kayode has agreed a five-year contract with the Sky Blues which will include a season-long loan to City's sister club Girona.

Benitez will indeed be disappointed as he is still looking to strengthen the Magpies' squad despite bringing in six players.

The Spaniard has made his frustrations known to the press as well as the Newcastle board concerning the club's slow summer transfer window.