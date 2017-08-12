Soccer

Milan Issue Latest Recruits Shirt Numbers as Calhanoglu, Bonucci, Silva & Rodrigues Learn Their Fate

an hour ago

Serie A have released the official squad numbers for all the clubs in Italy's top flight for the 2017/18 season. AC Milan's official website gave the rundown of the squad numbers the Rossoneris will don for the new campaign.

"Our number 10, one of our most emblematic jerseys linked to, both prestige and responsibility, will be carried by Hakan Calhanoglu," the club's website wrote. 

"One of the most important signings of this summer transfer window embraced by Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli."

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

Another of Milan's biggest signings, Leonardo Bonucci will take his favourite number, 19 and 

Andre Silva will be the new number 9. 

Fabio Borini joins Milan on a loan deal from Sunderland and will take the number 11. Another of the new boys, Ricardo Rodrigues is the new number 68. 

AC Milan will be in the Europa League this season and with the signings they've made ahead of the campaign, the famous Italian side will be hoping to return the glory days and get back into the Champions League next season.

