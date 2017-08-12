Soccer

Mustafi Mocks Manchester United Legend for Celebrating Arsenal Victory Over Leicester

an hour ago

Following Arsenal's win over Leicester City on the opening day of the new Premier League season, defender Shkodran Mustafi had a bit of fun with his former manager and current Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville.


Arsenal managed to claim all three points against Leicester, having to come from behind twice to secure opening day victory. Mustafi, who was only on the bench for Arsenal after representing Germany at the Confederations Cup this summer, had a reunion with his former Valencia manager after the final whistle. 

With Mustafi and Neville's reunion pictured by one keen eyed photographer, the German international took to social media to mock Neville, with the ex-Manchester United defender appearing to celebrate Arsenal's victory.

There were plenty of positives for Arsenal to take from their thrilling opening day encounter. Although defensively the Gunners may still need to improve, record signing Alexandre Lacazette opened his Premier League account inside two minutes with a stunning first-time header. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Arsenal's other new signing, Sead Kolašinac, also showed his class throughout the game and having signed from Schalke 04 on a free transfer, the 24-year-old Bosnian is set for a long and successful career in the Arsenal defence.

Arsenal's next two Premier League fixtures are difficult away trips to the bet365 Stadium and Anfield. Stoke will likely start new signing Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, a former teammate of Arsenal's Kolašinac, when the Gunners visit on August 19.


Arsenal's first major test of the season will be when they travel to face Liverpool on August 27. Having caused the Gunners a number of problems last season, Jürgen Klopp will be desperate to keep his good form against Arsenal going beyond match day three of the new Premier League season.

