Pochettino Claims Spurs Fans Had to 'Google' Him After Arriving in England in 2013

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has responded to comments made by left-back Danny Rose about the club's transfer activity, stating that Spurs fans had to use Google to find out who he was when he first came to England in 2013.

Rose suggested that he didn't want to have to look up any new Tottenham signings on the internet, with the England international keen for his side to spend big this summer. Although the defender has since apologised for his comments, Pochettino was keen to reassure fans that may have similar concerns to Rose, according to the Mirror.

Jamie Carragher: "I bet when Danny Rose went to Tottenham Hotspur from Leeds, Robbie Keane and Berbatov had to Google who he was".#THFC — Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) August 11, 2017

"When you sign players like Eric Dier, who are internationals today, nobody knew... or Dele Alli who was in League One or Kante," Pochettino said. "I don't think it's a matter to joke about because with some of the international players today, maybe one or two years ago, none of us knew them very well.





"Also, when I first arrived here, people wanted to know who Mauricio Pochettino too. If you remember five years ago, people said 'who is Pochettino?' I'm sure they used Chrome or Google or Yahoo to find out."

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

Spurs have most recently been linked with Ajax defender Davinson Sánchez. The Colombian is set to cost Tottenham £35m should they decide to move for the 21-year-old and although Spurs are yet to make a signing this summer, Pochettino was quick to state that he is not fearful of the lack of new faces this summer.





"I'm not worried," he said. "I don't want to compare us with other clubs who have made signings before us in the previous two seasons and we have finished above them."

Tottenham kick off their Premier League campaign with a difficult away trip to Newcastle on Sunday. In Spurs' last visit to St James' Park, they were on the end of a 5-1 defeat that saw them slip behind bitter rivals Arsenal in the table on the final day of the 2015/16 Premier League season.