Ronald Koeman Hands Everton a Reality Check and Says the Toffees Are Still Behind the Top 6

Everton boss Ronald Koeman isn't getting carried away with the Toffees' free-spending summer as he believes there is more work for his side to do yet.

Despite making some high profile signings such as Wayne Rooney and highly-rated defender, Michael Keane, Koeman feels as it's yet not enough to compete with the Premier League's big boys.

"I know that expectations are higher than last season," Koeman told the Mirror. "But I always look to be realistic. We can improve and spend money but everyone can improve is spending money."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Everton also signed Sandro Ramirez from Malaga, who scored an impressive 14 goals in 30 appearances last season.

But Koeman reflected on the top sides' far superior attack forces, saying: "Compare that to the big teams and what they have on the bench - or even in the stands - it is a big difference to Everton. If you look at my team this weekend, and the bench, you cannot compare it to the big six."

Everton host Stoke for their opening game at Goodison Park without key players like Yannick Bolasie and Seamus Coleman, who are both still recovering from long-term injuries. "If we have all the players we want, and have Bolasie and Coleman back, then it's a totally different picture," Koeman said.

Everton are still looking to sign Swansea's talisman Gylfi Sigurdsson, who have valued the Iceland international at £50m.

With the window closing in under three weeks, Koeman is still looking to add to the squad: "If we can do the business that we want, we will be a lot stronger than last season."

