Soccer

Spurs Set for Late Summer Spending With Interest in Ross Barkley & Davinson Sanchez

25 minutes ago

Tottenham could be set for some late summer spending as they look to complete potential deals for Ross Barkley and Davinson Sanchez, the Telegraph have reported.

Spurs are expected to make an offer for Everton midfielder Barkley next week, and are reportedly confident of fighting off interest from Chelsea.

The 23-year-old has just 12 months remaining on his Toffees contract, with manager Ronald Koeman having admitted that he expects Barkley to leave.

Spurs, who value Barkley at around £25m, are said to be of the opinion that the allure of playing under Mauricio Pochettino gives them the edge in the race to sign him.

The Argentine coach has helped develop the careers of a number of young English players at Tottenham, and that could tempt Barkley to opt for a move to White Hart Lane.

Sanchez, meanwhile, is proving a more elusive target for Spurs, who have reportedly held talks with Ajax over the availability of the centre-back.

JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/GettyImages

The Dutch club are determined to keep hold of the young Colombian, and have offered him a new contract worth around £60k-a-week.

They are also believed to be demanding a fee of £50m for Sanchez as they look to keep the defender for another season.

Tottenham are hopeful of completing a deal for around £35m, but the future of the 21-year-old is likely to come down to his own decision.

Spurs are also reportedly chasing Celta Vigo youngster Pape Cheikh Diop, and are still looking for an additional forward.

