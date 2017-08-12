Still No Dortmund Contact From Rebellious Dembele as Wonderkid Holds Out Over Barcelona Move

Ousmane Dembele appears to have burned all of his Borussia Dortmund bridges as he continues to hold out for a dream transfer to Barcelona.

The French wonderkid has refused to make contact with the Bundesliga giants, according to German news outlet Kicker, since Wednesday, as he attempts to force through a move to Catalunya.

Dembele is allegedly refusing to return to Dortmund until the situation is resolved by all parties, but the German top flight outfit are standing firm over their stroppy star's stance.



Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Barcelona have already made contact with Dortmund over the possibility of signing Dembele, and have had a bid thought to be in the region of €105m - €85m up front with a further €20m in add-ons - rejected outright by the DfB Pokal Cup holders.

La Blaugrana have ramped up their interest in the 20-year-old, as well as Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, as they eye immediate replacements for former superstar Neymar.

Dembele was absent from training on Thursday as he downed tools at Dortmund in the hope of forcing his current employers to accept Barca's offer to prise him away from Germany.

BVB boss Peter Bosz had called for calm after his star forward missed training that day, and claimed that it wasn't nothing to be concerned about.

However, just hours later Dortmund released a statement clarifying their position - they would not sell Dembele for such a fee and that they had suspended and fined the France international for breaching club rules in not turning up for compulsory training sessions.

Dortmund insist that Barcelona must pay a humongous €150m if they wish to sign Dembele, and question marks remain as to whether Ernesto Valverde's side would be willing to entertain the Westfalenstadion-based side's monetary demands.

Dembele starred for Dortmund in his first season for them after he completed a 2016 summer switch from Ligue 1 side Rennes, and plundered 10 goals and 21 assists during a fruitful maiden campaign in the north-west of Germany.

