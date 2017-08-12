Thomas Lemar's Move to Arsenal Unlikely as Monaco Refuse to Change Their Stance

Arsenal's transfer window got off to a great start - signing the highly rated French striker, Alexandre Lacazette and defender Sead Kolasinac, both who have settled in well at the Emirates.

But Arsenal had been on the pursuit for another Frenchman - Thomas Lemar. The diverse midfielder was one of Arsene Wenger's top priorities, but Monaco's stance of refusing to sell the player has not changed.

The Daily Cannon reported BBC journalist, David Ornsetin's interview with BBC Radio 5 Live where he said: "It's very unlikely Arsenal will sign him now. There is interest but Monaco have made their stance pretty clear that he's not for sale and it would take an incredible amount of money for Arsenal to prise him away."

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Monaco's refusal to budge comes after having already lost key players such as Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy - both to Manchester City. Monaco's standout player from last season Kyllian Mbappe was also a top priority for several European sides, including Arsenal.

However, Arsenal are still in the hunt for another player, according to Ornstein: "I don't think there is a specific name, but there is perhaps scope to bring in one more player. They may look to bring a player in before the deadline but the priority is to shit a player out."

Several players have been linked with moves away from North London, such as Olivier Giroud, who was being targeted by West Ham and Lucas Perez, who had previously expressed his desire to leave, prior to his last gasp theatrics against Leicester City on Friday night.

Kieran Gibbs, Mathieu Debuchy and Carl Jenkinson are also a string of defenders Arsenal would like to get off their books after having an already congested back line.

