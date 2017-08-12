Tottenham Set to Reject Any Barcelona Bid for Christian Eriksen After Catalan Club Make Approach

Tottenham will reject any approach for Christian Eriksen after reports that the Danish midfielder has become a target for Barcelona.

The Mirror have reported that the 25-year-old is interesting the Catalan side with Liverpool seemingly determined to keep Philippe Coutinho.

And there are also reports that Liverpool could move for Eriksen should Coutinho be sold to Barcelona this summer.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

But Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has insisted that no first team players will be leaving the club before the end of the transfer window.

Eriksen scored 12 goals in all competitions last season and provided 15 assists in the Premier League, a total bettered only by Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.

Levy is currently abroad on transfer business as Tottenham, yet to make a signing, look to strengthen their squad.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Levy is likely to make negotiations even more difficult for Barcelona if they opt to make a bid for Eriksen.

Having sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City for £50m, Spurs could ask for over £100m for the Danish international.

Barcelona are looking for a long-term successor to Andres Iniesta, as well as a replacement for Neymar, and are believed to have prioritised Coutinho.

But Liverpool's owners released a statement on Friday which read: “We wish to offer clarity as regards our position on a possible transfer of Philippe Coutinho. The club’s definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and that he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer window closes.”