Soccer

Twitter Goes Bananas as Reigning PL Champions Chelsea Fall to Incredible 3-0 Deficit by Half-Time

an hour ago

The champions are being given a hiding by Burnley at home and are currently 3-0 down after just 45 minutes of football in the 2017-18 Premier League season, and social media has gone into meltdown.

Stamford Bridge is never an easy place to grab a result, but Sean Dyche's men are making it look effortless against a 10-man Blues squad after they had Gary Cahill sent to the showers early after a cynical challenge. Sam Vokes has a brace and Stephen Ward bagged a goal to leave Chelsea with a mountain to climb in the second half.

As well as 'acca's', Chelsea may well be on the way to duffing up a number of fantasy football teams too - queue the hoards of people who will be swapping Alvaro Morata for Vokes later on, then. 

Nothing like a healthy dose of optimism to break-up the barrage of pessimism amongst the fans...

But, controllers would have well and truly been smashed by now though, surely...

Chelsea are indeed quite literally being pounded into the deck; here is a lifelike representation of their performance so far...

Yep, football is back for good.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters