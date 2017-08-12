Twitter Goes Bananas as Reigning PL Champions Chelsea Fall to Incredible 3-0 Deficit by Half-Time

The champions are being given a hiding by Burnley at home and are currently 3-0 down after just 45 minutes of football in the 2017-18 Premier League season, and social media has gone into meltdown.

Stamford Bridge is never an easy place to grab a result, but Sean Dyche's men are making it look effortless against a 10-man Blues squad after they had Gary Cahill sent to the showers early after a cynical challenge. Sam Vokes has a brace and Stephen Ward bagged a goal to leave Chelsea with a mountain to climb in the second half.

Chelsea have literally fucked every acca I've put on 😂😂 — A Wild Sam appeared (@cherry_sambuca) August 12, 2017

As well as 'acca's', Chelsea may well be on the way to duffing up a number of fantasy football teams too - queue the hoards of people who will be swapping Alvaro Morata for Vokes later on, then.

Chelsea fans aren't happy.. they might even organise a protest soon pic.twitter.com/OftcXcwNC8 — Daniel Soff (@Swagadore) August 12, 2017

Imagine conceding THREE goals at home to Burnley with only having played 42 minutes. Welcome back, Chelsea. Amazing. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 12, 2017

Chelsea fans right now pic.twitter.com/ibPk8ZQPwK — Football Fights (@footbalIfights) August 12, 2017

Premier League fans around the league hearing the Chelsea score like pic.twitter.com/bS6RHbfMUk — COPA90 US (@COPA90US) August 12, 2017

⚽️ Vokes

⚽️ Ward

⚽️ Vokes



😮 Chelsea 0-3 W̶o̶l̶v̶e̶s̶ Burnley pic.twitter.com/TwaYnT8ULI — bet365 (@bet365) August 12, 2017

Nothing like a healthy dose of optimism to break-up the barrage of pessimism amongst the fans...

Oh well... could always end up a 4-3 turn around to Chelsea like last nights Premier League game 🤔 — Laura Dux 🦋 (@LSDuxy) August 12, 2017

Chelsea right now pic.twitter.com/vcjIhfpXkg — Transfer Talk (@EPLBible) August 12, 2017

Chelsea why are you doing this to me pic.twitter.com/b4hi9Fb5Nm — #TeamCoco (@MrCocoyam) August 12, 2017

But, controllers would have well and truly been smashed by now though, surely...

Chelsea fans right now pic.twitter.com/4OZd1L8L2r — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 12, 2017

chelsea losing is as painful as having a phone with 2% battery #CHEBUR — Zuckerberg Muchemi (@ZuckerMuchemi) August 12, 2017

Do Chelsea want their record of worst defending Premier League Champions back? #lcfc — LCFC (@LCFC91) August 12, 2017

Chelsea are indeed quite literally being pounded into the deck; here is a lifelike representation of their performance so far...

43' Chelsea Football Club 0-3 Burnley Football Club pic.twitter.com/4gq6s2uiUS — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 12, 2017

Just a little advice for Chelsea fans not panicking about this season.



Prepare yourself for the worst and panic as much as you can. — Conteholic (@Conteholic) August 6, 2017

Yep, football is back for good.