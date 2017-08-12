West Ham Want Goalkeeper Adrian to Stay at the Club Despite Arrival of Joe Hart

West Ham want to secure the services of goalkeeper Adrian on a new and improved contract, despite Joe Hart arriving at the club and figured to be the first choice goalkeeper.

The Daily Mail are reporting that the Hammers are in talks with the Spaniard for an improved contract, even though he'd signed one three months ago.

Adrian had been looking for a move elsewhere after feeling he'd be out of favour to Hart, but West Ham want to keep him as a part of the squad.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

The La Liga Blog reported Slaven Bilic's interview with West Ham's website, where he discussed his desires to keep Adrian at the club despite the Spaniard himself saying he'd like to leave:

"I told him only if the club get a good offer for him, and plus first all if the club can find a good replacement, then maybe we can do him a favour. But the chairman wants him to stay, I want him to stay, everybody wants him to stay."

Joe Hart spent last season on loan to Serie A side Torino after parent club Manchester City saw him surplus to requirements. The England international struggled to find consistent form in Italy and often made costly errors.

But he will be hoping for a much refreshed attitude as he makes his return to the Premier League and will be looking to further cement his position as England's number one as well.