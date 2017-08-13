Soccer

Alexis Sanchez Fuels Transfer Speculation by 'Forgetting' to Turn Off Twitter Location Settings

an hour ago

Alexis Sanchez put the cat amongst the pigeons on Sunday - by sending out a tweet which revealed his location to be Paris.

The Chilean has been the subject of transfer speculation all year and has reportedly turned down improved wages in order to engineer a move away from Arsenal this summer.

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST BROM-ARSENAL

He has been linked to Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, and the latter may well have stolen a march on the potential suitors after the 28-year-old revealed he was actually in the French capital on Sunday.

The tweet in question read: "I will take your word @richardmarx and when you want we can play football at the Emirates Stadium', and eagle-eyed tweeters were quick to notice the additional information."

The attacker has since deleted the tweet, presumably in the hope of putting water on the fire it was always going to create.

Some journalists though are saying that he is there to do what it looks like his is there to do - talk to Paris Saint-Germain about a potential move there.

Last year's Ligue 1 runners-up recently shocked the footballing world by buying Neymar out of his £198m contract at Barcelona to smash Paul Pogba's previous transfer record, and it could be that Sanchez, who is entering the final year of his current contract, follows in his fellow South American's footsteps.

