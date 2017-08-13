Arsenal Slap £20m Price Tag on Fringe Attacker's Head as Premier League New Boys Circle

Arsenal are demanding £20m for squad player Lucas Perez, with Premier League new boys Newcastle and Brighton supposedly two interested parties.

Arsene Wenger has admitted there is currently 'too much competition' at the Emirates in the forward positions following the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette, and that Perez will be allowed to leave the club before the window closes.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

A £17.1m signing from Deportivo La Coruna only last summer, Perez found opportunities hard to come by in 2016/17 after Alexis Sanchez was shifted to a central role and Olivier Giroud assumed the role of back-up striker.

As reported by The Sun, Wenger would accept an offer of £20m for Perez, who is reportedly coveted by Newcastle and Brighton.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Whether the two newly promoted clubs will want to pay anywhere near that though is a different story - Perez started just two league games last season which would suggest that Wenger's asking price might be a little steep.

The Spaniard clearly has ability, as displayed in last season's EFL Cup and the Champions League where he bagged a hat-trick against Basel, but just needs a club that is willing to give him the playing time he deserves.

Brighton fell 2-0 to Manchester City in Saturday's late kick off, while Newcastle return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon against Tottenham, where the need for another forward will or will not be established.

