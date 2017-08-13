Arsenal Star Hails Gunners' Spirit Following Impressive Comeback Against Leicester

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck has championed the Gunners' fighting spirit and togetherness after coming from behind to beat Leicester on Friday night.

Arsene Wenger's side were 3-2 down but still claimed all three points thanks to late goals from Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud.

The pulsating match was the Premier League's first of the season and it might have yielded an upset on another night, but the Gunners were resolute in the face of defeat and Welbeck - scorer of their second goal of the night - praised his teammate's determination and spirit.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Star: "Obviously for the neutral it would’ve been a great start, just watching it from the outside.

"For us it was a bit disappointing with the goals that we’ve let in and we shouldn’t really be conceding in that way, but I think we showed great determination and great togetherness to get back into the game and we won it towards the end of the game.

"Previously in the Premier League we’ve not got off to the best of starts, so it meant a lot for us to get a good start and get three points today. Obviously we can build on it from there."

The result will give Arsenal fans great hope for the new season - the club's steel and ability to grind out results has been called into question over the last few years, and they will be hoping to see the same spirit that coarsed through the team on Friday if they find themselves in a losing position again.

