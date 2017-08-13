Aubameyang and Max Phillip Happy After Borussia Dortmund Ease Through in DFB-Pokal Tie

Borussia Dortmund forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Maximilian Philipp were both happy after the club beat Rielasingen-Arlen in their first DFB-Pokal match of the season.

Dortmund progressed in the cup after Aubameyang netted a hat-trick following Marc Bartra's opener and Aubameyang said he was pleased with his side's performance as they booked a place in the next round.

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

He told Dortmund's website: "I'm delighted with this victory. We did exactly what we set out to and exactly what we needed to to make it through to the next round. It definitely wasn't the perfect performance from us, but all in all we can be satisfied."





Philipp added: "It felt slightly unusual to play in this stadium wearing black and yellow, but I'm delighted to be back here. The spectators reacted positively, so it seems like I must have made a positive impression here. I'm happy about that, of course. I think that we put in a decent performance. The only important thing is that we made it through to the next round."

Aubameyang has been heavily linked with a move away from the BVB, but is likely to play another season at the Westfalenstadion, despite teams like Real Madrid reportedly being interested in the Gabon international.

Philipp recently signed from Freiburg after impressing during the past two seasons, scoring 17 league goals in 56 appearances for Christian Streich's side, convincing Dortmund to splash out €20m on the 23-year-old.

Dortmund are looking to improve upon their Bundesliga campaign from last season when they finished third, below champions Bayern Munich and runners-up RB Leipzig.