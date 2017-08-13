Barca Legend Xavi Jumps on Transfer Bandwagon and Names His Choices to Replace Neymar at Camp Nou

Since the departure of Neymar to PSG last week Barcelona have been searching for a world class replacement, to fill the hole left by the Brazilian.

Philippe Coutinho, Eden Hazard, Ousmane Dembele, Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, all make up the list of a host of world class names linked with a move to the Catalan giants.

Good luck to Neymar as he starts his "new challenge" with PSG away at Guingamp tonight. Barcelona playing Real Madrid — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 13, 2017

However, Barcelona legend Xavi has had his say on which of those players he thinks will best fill the void left by Neymar.

With Barca readying a deal worth in the region of £100m for Ousmane Dembele, Xavi has revealed that he believes the Dortmund youngster is the correct player for the club to be targeting to replace Neymar:

"He is a versatile player, with a lot of physical and technical qualities, and very fast in addition," claimed Xavi when speaking to Eurosport.

"He is excellent in the last pass. Now, he is 20-years-old. This means two things: he has all the future ahead of him, but he will have to demonstrate that he also has the mental strength to impose himself in a club as demanding as Barça."

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

"His age is his strength as well as his handicap. But with his qualities, the club must take a risk on him.

"The price? Today, any good player is worth millions."

Dembele has gone rogue at Dortmund after not turning up at training and has been suspended for the foreseeable future as a result, as he tries to push through a move to Barcelona.

It looks likely that Dembele will sign for Barcelona, however Liverpool fans shouldn't get too comfortable after Philippe Coutinho reportedly handed in a transfer request.

Furthermore Coutinho is another player that Xavi likes the look of and claimed that the Liverpool star would also be a suitable addition to Barcelona's front line:

"It's very simple, Coutinho has all the qualities to win in Barcelona. He is ready. In addition, he can play in the midfield and in the wing position," claimed Xavi.