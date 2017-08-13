Carlo Ancelotti Full of Praise for His Players After Bayern Cruise to 5-0 Victory in Cup Clash

Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his pleasure at his Bayern Munich side's attitude as the German champions eased to a resounding 5-0 win over Chemnitzer in the DFB Pokal first round.

While the German champions controlled much of the early exchanges, Bayern were only one goal up when the half-time whistle blew via a Robert Lewandowski goal. After the break, however, Lewandowski quickly bagged the first of four goals that were scored in second-half.

Two for Lewandowski as Bayern beat Chemnitzer 5-0 in the German Cup first round #UCL pic.twitter.com/GE0P9fDWZ5 — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 12, 2017

Kingsley Coman, Franck Ribery and Mats Hummels all found their names on the score sheet as well, allowing Bayern to cruise to the next round of play in the cup competition.

Predictably, Ancelotti was very pleased with his side's 'spirit' and 'attitude' following a difficult first half.

"I have seen a very good game from my team - we played well, with the right spirit and the right attitude," he said per Four Four Two. "In the first half, the opponent made it difficult for us, because they were very good in defense. In the second half, we have created more opportunities from which we scored the goals."

Prolific frontman Lewandowski also commented on Chemnitzer's resolute defensive display that made it difficult for the German champions to build attacks.

Ronny Hartmann/GettyImages

"I am very happy that we won," the Poland international said. "It is always important to get the first goal and try to play well.

"This is not always easy, because if you do not get a goal, you have to be careful. The opponent played very defensively, we had little room.

"For us, it was most important to reach the next round."

Bayern will open the new Bundesliga season at home to Bayer Leverkusen on the eighteenth of August.