Chris Hughton Sees Positives in Performance Despite Brighton's Defeat to Man City

Brighton manager Chris Hughton is disappointed but not disheartened, after his Seagulls side fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, in what was his side's Premier League debut.

After frustrating and matching their sky blue visitors for the first half, the quality in Guardiola's side saw them break through, with the Seagulls not able to respond once falling behind to Sergio Aguero's opener.

No Premier League side made more clearances (42) this weekend than Brighton did against Man City.



"It is disappointing but that is the quality Manchester City have got and we know that. We can take a lot of positives from the game. When you are playing Champions League quality teams, you know that they can hurt you," Hughton told BBC Sport.

"It was always going to be difficult for us to score. We have to make sure that come the end of the window, we have a squad that can do well enough in this division. We have to win the games that we can do."

The former Newcastle manager was full of praise for Brighton's home support, who turned up in force to cheer on their side in their Premier League debut, and backed their raucous support to help his side regain momentum and start picking up points.

"The fans have been absolutely brilliant in my time here and I think they are realistic. They will certainly be behind us. It is a wonderful place to be and a wonderful place to play."