Soccer

Chris Hughton Sees Positives in Performance Despite Brighton's Defeat to Man City

26 minutes ago

Brighton manager Chris Hughton is disappointed but not disheartened, after his Seagulls side fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, in what was his side's Premier League debut. 

After frustrating and matching their sky blue visitors for the first half, the quality in Guardiola's side saw them break through, with the Seagulls not able to respond once falling behind to Sergio Aguero's opener. 

"It is disappointing but that is the quality Manchester City have got and we know that. We can take a lot of positives from the game. When you are playing Champions League quality teams, you know that they can hurt you," Hughton told BBC Sport.

"It was always going to be difficult for us to score. We have to make sure that come the end of the window, we have a squad that can do well enough in this division. We have to win the games that we can do."

CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/GettyImages

The former Newcastle manager was full of praise for Brighton's home support, who turned up in force to cheer on their side in their Premier League debut, and backed their raucous support to help his side regain momentum and start picking up points.

"The fans have been absolutely brilliant in my time here and I think they are realistic. They will certainly be behind us. It is a wonderful place to be and a wonderful place to play."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters