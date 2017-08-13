Didier Drogba Puts Things in to Perspective via Twitter Following Chelsea's Loss to Burnley

Following Chelsea's 2-3 loss to Burnley yesterday, most of the world was in shock as the defending champions got off to the worst possible start. Within 19 minutes, Chelsea found themselves not only three goals down but also down to ten men following Gary Cahill's reckless challenge.

What happened next on Twitter was hilarious, as MLS club Phoenix Rising and employers of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba quoted the below tweet at him, rubbing further salt into the wounds for the avid fan.

43 - A brilliantly clipped cross from Defour is met with a bullet header by Vokes. Incredible stuff here! 3-0 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 12, 2017

The initial tweet by Burnley underplayed the achievements of Dyche's side, who many felt were relegation candidates given their poor away form last season. So to start the season off with an away win to the Champions showed real character. This underdog win sparked the reaction from the MLS club, as all eyes were on the Premier League this weekend.

However, unlike the rest of the Chelsea fan base, Drogba's response was measured and calm, showing no signs of meltdown. Having played 389 games in blue, the reply was fitting considering his time at the club, citing the league as a marathon, not a sprint.

Conveying an aura of calmness, Drogba was adored by Chelsea fans and still is, having left the club in 2015 for the MLS. This tweet only raised the player higher in fans eyes, as many of the replies called for the King to return to the throne at Stamford Bridge.

With this loss only an initial set back, the lack of depth within the squad remains an issue with star man Eden Hazard still injured, Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas are now also set to face suspensions following their dismissals by referee Craig Pawson. Fans will be praying that Conte is able to bolster the squad before the window slams shut on September 1st.