Soccer

Former Republic of Ireland Star Claims Virgil van Dijk Is on the Brink of Liverpool Move

an hour ago

Liverpool have been tipped to land Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk this summer, despite appearing to cool their interest in the player after getting hit with threats of being reported over tapping up.

The Dutchman has sent in a transfer request at St Mary's in an attempt to force a move away, but the Saints appear to be unwilling to let go of their star centre-half.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Stoke City goalkeeper Shay Given, though, reckons the player will complete a move to Liverpool in the coming days.

“That’s sort of gone on over the whole summer that transfer,” the former Republic of Ireland stopper said on Sky Sports (H/T the Daily Star).

“It should go through, I don’t know sitting here obviously today but I think he’s desperate to go to Liverpool.

“You can see by yesterday’s defending that he’d be the perfect fit to go into that defence and head some of the balls clear and marshal them.

“He’s a fantastic centre-half.”

Chelsea are also thought to be interested in recruiting Van Dijk, and Southampton may be more willing to sell to them due to the fractured relationship with the Reds. 

But per Given, the player is likely to complete a move to Anfield this month

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters