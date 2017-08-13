Former Republic of Ireland Star Claims Virgil van Dijk Is on the Brink of Liverpool Move

Liverpool have been tipped to land Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk this summer, despite appearing to cool their interest in the player after getting hit with threats of being reported over tapping up.

The Dutchman has sent in a transfer request at St Mary's in an attempt to force a move away, but the Saints appear to be unwilling to let go of their star centre-half.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Stoke City goalkeeper Shay Given, though, reckons the player will complete a move to Liverpool in the coming days.

“That’s sort of gone on over the whole summer that transfer,” the former Republic of Ireland stopper said on Sky Sports (H/T the Daily Star).

Southampton would find it more palatable to sell Virgil Van Dijk to Chelsea should their ownership decide to sell. (@JNorthcroft) — - (@ContehoIic) August 13, 2017

“It should go through, I don’t know sitting here obviously today but I think he’s desperate to go to Liverpool.

“You can see by yesterday’s defending that he’d be the perfect fit to go into that defence and head some of the balls clear and marshal them.

“He’s a fantastic centre-half.”

Chelsea are also thought to be interested in recruiting Van Dijk, and Southampton may be more willing to sell to them due to the fractured relationship with the Reds.

But per Given, the player is likely to complete a move to Anfield this month