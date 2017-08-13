Gareth Bale Hires Ex-SAS Minders to Guard Home in Wales After Fiancee's Dad Is Released From Prison

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale has spent £500,000 on putting security measures in place at his family home in Wales, after his fiancee's dad was released from prison.

53-year-old Martin Rhys-Jones has been doing time in the US after receiving a five-year sentence for being found guilty of worldwide investment fraud, which has seen him make a number of enemies, as reported by the Sun.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Rhys-Jones has been released early for good behaviour and 'finding God', and now Bale and his wife-to-be Emma are concerned for the family's safety.

His half-a-million pound outlay includes security officers, guard dogs and a high-tech surveillance system to give the family peace of mind following Rhys-Jones' release.

It is not the first time Gareth and Emma have had concerns for theirs and their family's safety - Emma's grandparents and other relatives were 'firebombed' after getting caught up in a drugs vendetta.

They were promptly advised to step up security at their Glamorgan home and their property in Madrid and a relative of the couple said: "Gareth is very worried by what’s been going on."

The 28-year-old has been in Madrid for the past four years now following his then-world record transfer from Tottenham to Real Madrid for £85m, and was recently linked with a move back to England in the form of Manchester United.

