Soccer

Internal Disputes Hampered Leicester From Signing Respected Celtic Centre-Back

37 minutes ago

Leicester have confirmed that they failed in their attempts to sign Erik Sviatchenko during the January transfer window.

Both parties were keen for the move to transpire but according to Danish media outlet BTinternal divisions were the main reason why the move never took place.

The specific details were never released, however, it is clear that they were keen to sign him and it fell through.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

Sviatchenko was said to have been angry at the lack of game time during the first half of the season and wanted to ensure a move took place during the January transfer window.

Having joined Celtic in 2015, the Danish defender has gone on to make more than 60 appearances for the Bhoys including featuring in their Champions League qualifiers with Linfield and Rosenborg this season.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Leicester were desperate to bring in a new centre-back with their lack of options. Huth and Morgan looked shadows of their former title winning selves and their age was a cause for concern.

The other options also looked bleak with only Yohan Benalouane as back up and with Daniel Amartey and Danny Simpson able to play there if required.

After failing to secure a deal for the Celtic defender, Craig Shakespeare has been forced to look elsewhere to strengthen that part of his squad.

He instead turned his attention to Harry Maguire, signing him for £17m from Hull City during the summer transfer window.

Sviatchenko's future looks to be at Celtic Park for the time being.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters