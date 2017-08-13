Internal Disputes Hampered Leicester From Signing Respected Celtic Centre-Back

Leicester have confirmed that they failed in their attempts to sign Erik Sviatchenko during the January transfer window.

Both parties were keen for the move to transpire but according to Danish media outlet BT, internal divisions were the main reason why the move never took place.

The specific details were never released, however, it is clear that they were keen to sign him and it fell through.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

Sviatchenko was said to have been angry at the lack of game time during the first half of the season and wanted to ensure a move took place during the January transfer window.

Having joined Celtic in 2015, the Danish defender has gone on to make more than 60 appearances for the Bhoys including featuring in their Champions League qualifiers with Linfield and Rosenborg this season.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Leicester were desperate to bring in a new centre-back with their lack of options. Huth and Morgan looked shadows of their former title winning selves and their age was a cause for concern.

The other options also looked bleak with only Yohan Benalouane as back up and with Daniel Amartey and Danny Simpson able to play there if required.

After failing to secure a deal for the Celtic defender, Craig Shakespeare has been forced to look elsewhere to strengthen that part of his squad.

He instead turned his attention to Harry Maguire, signing him for £17m from Hull City during the summer transfer window.

Sviatchenko's future looks to be at Celtic Park for the time being.