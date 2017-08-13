Soccer

How to Watch Juventus vs. Lazio: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

0:45 | Soccer
Jeremy Woo
36 minutes ago

Juventus and Lazio meet at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday in the 2017 SuperCoppa Italiana.

Juventus won the domestic double last season and will face Coppa Italia runners-up Lazio in the annual pre-season trophy match. As usual, Juve look like favorites in Italy and can kick off their campaign with a bang.

Though Juventus lost key defensive cog Leonardo Bonucci in the offseason, the additions of Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa should bolster their attack. Lazio maintains most of the key pieces from last year’s team.

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: Sunday, Aug. 13, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV

Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here

