Juventus Stopper Gianluigi Buffon Confirms His Excitement for the Italian Super Cup Final

Juventus skipper has spoken about his sheer excitement about getting back to play with the Italian Super Cup on Sunday.

The shot stopper is tied for the most winners' medals in the competition's history having tasted success five times with Juventus and once with Parma. However, he is not content to stop there and is looking at going one better.

Speaking to the Juventus Website he said: "“I have to say that at the start of this season, I’m feeling a strange sense of euphoria and happiness. That’s probably down to that ‘wild streak’ if you like, that has always been a part of my character and has taken me to where I am now.

"Tomorrow’s is a hugely important match for us and for everyone associated with Juventus. I want to keep tasting these types of emotions – that won’t last forever – in the best way possible.”

The Juventus legend knows the importance of not taking this game lightly and has sent out a clear message that a victory against Lazio is not to be taken for granted.

“While it’s true that Lazio have tended to struggle against us in recent times, we’ve always respected them and the same goes for Sunday night.

“I hope that we keep up this strong vein of form against Lazio, and that we continue to add to the trophy haul that we’ve accumulated with another Super Cup. To win tomorrow would mean to start the season on the perfect note.”