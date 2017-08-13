Soccer

Leeds on the Verge of Completing Deal for Hamburg striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga

2 hours ago

Leeds are close to completing a deal to sign Hamburg striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga, the Daily Mail have reported.

The German forward was in Leeds on Saturday ahead of a proposed season-long loan move with a view to a future permanent transfer.

United have rejected a £12m bid from Burnley for last season's top scorer Chris Wood, and are looking to add Lasogga in order to strengthen their attacking options.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-COLOGNE-HAMBURG

Burnley are expected to return with an improved offer for the New Zealand international, which has left Leeds looking to bring in a potential replacement.

Lasogga, who scored just once in 20 Bundesliga games for Hamburg last season, has been informed that he can leave the club this summer.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Caleb Ekuban signed for Leeds from Chievo Verona over the summer to boost Thomas Christiansen's attacking options, but with Marcus Antonsson loaned out to Blackburn Rovers, the club are hopeful of adding another forward in Lasogga.


The 25-year-old has found the net 30 times in 106 games for Hamburg following his arrival from Hertha Berlin in 2013.

Lasogga is primarily a target man, offering a significant physical presence and aerial ability. His playing style has led some to believe that he could be a direct replacement for the imposing Wood, although it appears he will arrive as competition for the 27-goal man.

