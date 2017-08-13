Leicester Join Stoke in Pursuit of Unwanted Winger Andros Townsend

Andros Townsend has become the target of two Premier League clubs after being excluded from the starting XI in Crystal Palace's 0-3 loss to Huddersfield on Saturday. The winger is not a part of new boss Frank De Boer's plans and could be moved on having only made 41 appearances for the Eagles.

With Riyad Mahrez angling for a move away from the King Power Stadium, Andros Townsend could be lined up as his replacement, with Craig Shakespeare set to hijack Stoke's interest in the winger, the two clubs are preparing for a transfer face-off to secure his services.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Following an unsuccessful stint at Crystal Palace, Townsend is now surplus to requirements and may be willing to listen to offers with the two clubs now competing over the England international. According to the Mirror, Stoke's initial enquiry was blocked by Palace, but Mark Hughes is set to come back in with Leicester now ready to rival them.

Townsend was offered the chance to rejoin Newcastle in January but turned down the offer, opting to stay in South London and fight for his place. With his career on a continuous downward spiral, many people forget the potential he showed following his breakthrough at Spurs.

📝 #SCFC are delighted to announce the signing of @FCPorto defender Bruno Martins Indi on a five-year deal.



👉 https://t.co/qNyth7GRyD pic.twitter.com/F99DSXahx4 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 11, 2017

Stoke have already been active in the transfer market, signing Kurt Zouma, Darren Fletcher and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to name a few. With this trio of deals costing nothing, accessing the funds to sign Townsend would be simple, with Mark Hughs needing to add to his squad to hush any worries of relegation. The return of Bruno Martins Indi is also a huge signing for the Potters given his performances last season.

Meanwhile, Leicester cannot afford to lose Riyad Mahrez, but are preparing for life after him after the Algerian made his interest in leaving the club public. Replacing Riyad Mahrez with Townsend may leave Foxes fans bitter, but with two weeks until the window shuts there aren't many available alternatives.

At £15m though, the former Spurs youth product is not bad value for someone who has shown glimpses of his potential over the years.