Soccer

Liverpool Goalkeeper Danny Ward Set to Speak to Jurgen Klopp After Being Left Out Against Watford

an hour ago

Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward will look to speak to manager Jurgen Klopp after he was left out of the team to play against Watford in the opening game of the Premier League season.

Simon Mignolet started in goal for the Reds in the 3-3 draw, while Loris Karius was chosen as a substitute.

And the Daily Mail have reported that Ward, who impressed in Huddersfield's Championship promotion campaign last season, is seeking assurances that he will not simply be third choice.

Huddersfield boss David Wagner is believed to be interested in bringing back the 24-year-old, who excelled for the Terriers in penalty shootouts in the play-off semi-finals and final.

Danish goalkeeper Jonas Lossl has since been brought in on loan from Mainz, and kept a clean sheet in his side's 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Klopp is reportedly determined to ensure that he has three goalkeepers available this season due to the demands of playing in Europe, although his close friendship with Wagner could mean that a loan deal is arranged with a recall clause included.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

The German coach recently admitted that Ward had a "bad pre-season" because of injury, but stressed that he is not a guaranteed third choice.

"Wardy had a bad pre-season because of back problems," he said, quoted by the Liverpool Echo"He couldn’t train and for a goalkeeper it is even worse to have back problems than another player, but everyone could see against Atletico that we have another good goalkeeper.


“In this moment it is Simon one, Loris two and Wardy three. That is not a decision for the next 20 years.

"Things can happen, but I am as confident as possible that if one gets injured we still have really good options.”

