Soccer

Liverpool Target Exciting Napoli Star as Potential Philippe Coutinho Replacement

an hour ago

Liverpool have identified Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne as a potential replacement for Philippe Coutinho, if the Brazilian is sold to Barcelona.

The Mirror report that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the Italy international, and will prioritise his signing in the event that Coutinho departs this summer.

Napoli have insisted that Insigne is not for sale ahead of the start of the Serie A season next weekend, but Liverpool could have the financial might to successfully negotiate a deal.

The transfer remains very much dependant on the future of Coutinho, who Liverpool continue to stress is not for sale at any price.

The 25-year-old handed in a transfer request on Friday which the club turned down, but he is believed to be hopeful that a deal will be negotiated between the two clubs.

Liverpool have reportedly been aware of Coutinho's desire to move to Catalonia all summer, and have been warned by his advisers that denying him the transfer could destabilise the dressing room.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The former Inter midfielder signed a new five-year-deal with the club in January, and said at the time: “I signed this new contract to stay here for a few more years because it’s a great honour for me and it shows my happiness here.”


Now, though, Liverpool are searching for a replacement as his exit grows increasingly likely.

If Napoli block a move for Insigne, the Mirror claim that the Reds could target Schalke youngster Max Meyer, a long-term target and highly-rated prospect in the Bundesliga.

