Luke Shaw's Agent Dismisses Claims of Man Utd Exit & States That His Client 'Loves' the Club

Luke Shaw's agent has dismissed the possibility of his player leaving Manchester United, claiming that he 'loves' the club.

The 22-year-old left-back, currently out with injury, has been at the centre of speculation linking him with a move away from Old Trafford.

With United rumoured to be interested in Spurs' Danny Rose, Shaw has been linked with a switch to White Hart Lane as a potential replacement.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

But Shaw's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has insisted that the player has no intention of leaving the club: “Luke Shaw is going to be one of the best left-backs in the world," Barnett told the International Business Times.

"Manchester United love him and Luke Shaw loves Manchester United.”

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind are likely to fill in for Shaw at left-back in his absence, although manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that the England international could be back in action next month.

"Shaw is the first one to recover, Marcos will be the last one and Ashley in between. So I would say Luke September, Young October, Marcos December, even January, but it's good to have them," Mourinho said in July.

"It's good for them to be with us, to recover with the group and I have to say the group is really strong and really together and, for them, important to be with us than working in Manchester alone."

Shaw's three seasons at United have been significantly hindered by injury and fitness issues. The former Southampton defender made just 19 appearances in all competitions last campaign, and only eight the season before.