Soccer

Manchester United to Potentially Use the Most Expensive Premier League Squad Against West Ham United

2 hours ago

Jose Mourinho's press conference on Friday ahead Manchester United's first game in the new Premier League season confirms that the special one wants the Red Devils to have a solid campaign.

With the hefty acquirement of Matic, Lukaku and Lindelof this summer, Mourinho has certainly strengthened his United squad and is expected to break the record of 'Most Expensive Premier League Starting XI' on Sunday against West Ham United with a team valued at a total of £406.6m, according to the Daily Mail.

NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/GettyImages

Manchester United's financial power will outweigh the Hammers' at ridiculous margins when the clash takes place at Old Trafford. 

The defence, midfield and attack all separately amount to huge figures as only two of the predicted starting XI players are Alex Ferguson signings. 

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The defence consists of De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Bailly and Darmian; amounting to a total of £108.6m with Lindelof being the most expensive defender at £31m.

In contrast, the middle three of Herrera, Matic and Pogba amount to £158m with Pogba being United's most expensive player at £89m.

ARMEND NIMANI/GettyImages

Finally, United's reported front three, Mkhitaryan, Lukaku and Martial, round off the expensive team at a combined fee of £140m with new forward Lukaku being the most expensive striker at £75m.

Man Utd have spent shocking amounts of money since the 2013 Summer transfer window.

Will the £400m squad dominate in their first game, or will former Red Devil Javier Hernandez upset United fans by scoring for the Hammers?

