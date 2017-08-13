Behind the Scenes of Neymar's SI Cover Shoot

Manchester United and West Ham kick off the Premier League season on Sunday at Old Trafford.

United enters the season with high hopes as usual, having returned to the Champions League via Europa League title and looking to break back into the top four domestically this season. Sixth place was a disappointment and led to the signings of Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and others.

West Ham finished a respectable 11th in a muddled middle of the table last season and is expected to feature new signing Chicharito Hernandez to lead an improved attack.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: 11 a.m. ET, Sunday, Aug. 13

TV: NBC Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.