Soccer

How to Watch Manchester United vs. West Ham: Live Stream, Game Time, TV

0:45 | Soccer
Behind the Scenes of Neymar's SI Cover Shoot
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Manchester United and West Ham kick off the Premier League season on Sunday at Old Trafford.

United enters the season with high hopes as usual, having returned to the Champions League via Europa League title and looking to break back into the top four domestically this season. Sixth place was a disappointment and led to the signings of Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and others.

West Ham finished a respectable 11th in a muddled middle of the table last season and is expected to feature new signing Chicharito Hernandez to lead an improved attack.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: 11 a.m. ET, Sunday, Aug. 13

TV: NBC Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters