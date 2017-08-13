Mark Lawrenson Names Tottenham's Biggest Problem This Season Ahead of Premier League Title Challenge

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson believes Tottenham could struggle this season due to their temporary stay at Wembley.

Spurs play their first match at England's home stadium next week against Chelsea, who suffered a shock opening day defeat to Burnley, following their trip to Newcastle on Sunday.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Many pundits have predicted Tottenham to struggle because of their stay at Wembley, with the side winning just one game at the ground last season during their European matches, and Lawrenson also believes Mauricio Pochettino's side will find the campaign difficult because of their lack of familiarity with the stadium.

"Tottenham's great problem this year will be Wembley because it will be like playing away from home every week," Lawrenson told BBC Sport while predicting results for the first weekend of Premier League football.

Tottenham played their Champions League games at Wembley last season and lost to Ligue 1 club Monaco and Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen, beating CSKA Moscow before drawing with Belgian side Gent, as they were knocked out of the Europa League in the process.





Spurs' match against Chelsea will be a repeat of last season's FA Cup semi-final between the two sides, where the Blues edged the Lilywhites 4-2 thanks to a brace from Willian and further strikes from Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matic.

Prior to their win over Moscow in the Champions League, the last time Tottenham won at Wembley was in 2008, when they beat the Blues 2-1 in the League Cup final thanks to goals from Dimitar Berbatov and Jonathan Woodgate.