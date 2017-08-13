Soccer

Mauricio Pellegrino Says Saints Need to Improve Finishing After Disappointing Draw Against Swansea

27 minutes ago

New Southampton coach Mauricio Pellegrino says he is disappointed with the 0-0 draw against Swansea in their opening game of the Premier League season. 

The Saints had 29 attempts on goal but only two of them were on target and Pellegrino said he is happy with his team's ability to create chances but have to improve on turning these chances into goals. 

"I'm a little bit disappointed because we did everything to win the game," he said. "We couldn't because football is like this – sometimes with a couple of chances you can score, but today we couldn't.

"As a manager, you can work on the way to create chances, on the way to control the game, but to have the courage to score goals is something that is difficult. I think we had 29 shots and just two on target.

"It's something that we have to continue working on, and keep going, but in parallel, I am really happy with the performance. As a first game, I think the level of the team was really high."

Pellegrino also went on to defend a few of his new players, saying that the short period of time they have been at the club means that they may not be fully fit or be adjusted to the playing-style. 

"Two or three players have been with us for only two or three weeks maximum and it's not enough in this level, but they showed compromise," said Pellegrino. 

"They showed commitment and especially they were really focused, controlling the opponent, because they were waiting to do some counter attacks and play long balls and, generally, I think we did a nice game.

"The only thing we are a little bit disappointed about is that we couldn't score."

Southampton and Pellegrino must now turn their attention to their next Premier League game, a tough visit from West Ham and their new attacking force of Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters