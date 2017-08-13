Norwich City 1-3 Sunderland: McGeady Screamer Helps Brazened Black Cats Punish Clueless Canaries

Sunderland claimed a crucial three points in their Sunday lunch-time victory away to Norwich City, claiming a comprehensive 3-1 victory despite their opponents dominating the majority of the match.

Sunderland took the lead midway through the first half, with former Norwich player Lewis Grabban pouncing on a James Vaughan flick-on and slotting a composed finish through Angus Gunn's legs. The Black Cats doubled their lead in the 60th minute, as Aiden McGeady cracked home a stunning finish from the edge of the opposition area.

Norwich's nightmare was complete in the 71st minute, as the ever-impressive Grabban netted again ten minutes later with a close-range header. Norwich hit back in 79th minute, as Grabban scored an unfortunate own-goal.

60' From Honeyman's corner, McGeady picked the ball up and absolutely smashed it beyond Gunn with his left foot, leaving him with no chance! pic.twitter.com/lgxPILLsnB — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) August 13, 2017

With the atmosphere at Carrow Road bristling with anticipation, the hosts started the game intent on setting the pace of the match, dominating possession in their own half and frustrating the away side. Norwich thought they had taken the lead in the 19th minute, after a fine passage of passing play saw Cameron Jerome stray just offside before slotting home.

The Canaries continued to up the ante, and Black Cats keeper Jason Steele was forced into a smart save from Russell Martin's effort. Then, against the run of play, Sunderland took a surprise lead in the 27th minute, as route-on piece of play saw James Vaughan neatly flick-on to Grabban, who nutmegged Gunn with a cool finish.

27' #SAFC counter with a long ball, flicked on by Vaughan and Grabban does well to smash it beyond keeper Gunn



Norwich City 0 Sunderland 1 pic.twitter.com/SSuY8O0lnN — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) August 13, 2017

Norwich almost hit back immediately, but Jerome's poor header sailed over the crossbar from a James Maddison free-kick, when it should have been a simple finish. The visitors counter-attacking style of play nearly saw them double their lead before half-time, as Gunn was forced to bravely snatch the ball from Grabban's feet before he pounced on a Vaughan knock-on.

The Canaries started the second half with great attacking intent, with the likes of Yanic Wildschut tearing down the wings at the opposition defence. Vaughan and Grabban continued to link-up to great effect for the away side, with Grabban seeing a close-range shot blocked after being teed up by his strike-partner.

Superb from @yanicw33 as he drives at pace down the right, winning a free-kick. #ncfc



NCFC 0-1 SAFC (53) pic.twitter.com/4b5tFdPtMK — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 13, 2017

Sunderland continued to show more edge than their opponents, and were rewarded in the 60th minute, as Aiden McGeady rifled home a thunderbolt from the edge of the Norwich area - after Lee Cattermole coolly laid on a pass following a poor Norwich clearance. The home side were imploding, their controlled approach to the game being undermined comprehensively.

Norwich were exposed again just ten minutes later, as star performer Grabban was left unmarked to nod in an excellent McGeady cross from just five yards out. Norwich City quickly pulled a goal back, with Grabban turning into the villain and accidentally hooking the ball into his own net during a goal-line scramble.

Great scenes in the away end



🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/JMbXeiNMpj — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) August 13, 2017

The Sunderland fans' 500-mile round-trip down to Norfolk was well-rewarded, as they continued their unbeaten start to their Championship campaign.

Norwich paid the price for their lack of composure in-front of goal, and really missed out on an opportunity to take the game to their opponents from the first whistle - such was the tribal atmosphere in the stadium at kickoff.