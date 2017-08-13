PHOTO: Doting Dad Ronaldo Shares Adorable Picture of Recent Addition to Ever-Growing Family

Cristiano Ronaldo has been spending his time wisely this summer following a hectic year that saw him claim a number of prestigious honours.

The Portugal captain has been recuperating since the national side were knocked out of the Confederations Cup, and in that time he became a father to twins Eva and Matteo through a surrogate mother.

Blessed❤️️❤️️❤️️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Aug 12, 2017 at 4:35am PDT

The proud 32-year-old took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of him cradling one of the newborn twins with the caption 'Blessed', during some downtime.

He now has three children, including five-year-old Cristiano Jr, with a fourth on the way with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, as confirmed by the star in an interview on July 18.

Ronaldo is expected to start for Madrid against Barcelona in the upcoming first leg of the Supercopa de Espana and then follow that up with an appearance for the reigning league champions against Deportivo in La Liga.

Ronaldo will be hoping to emulate his successes of 2016/17, which saw him guide Portugal to Euro 2016 glory, win the Ballon d'Or ahead of rival Lionel Messi and claim the domestic league title as well as 'La Decima'.

