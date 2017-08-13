Soccer

Real Madrid Starlet to Hold 'Emergency Talks' With the Club Amid Interest From Arsenal

27 minutes ago

Marco Asensio will hold emergency talks with Real Madrid after interest from Arsenal has emerged in the player's signature. 

The Spain international enjoyed a breakout campaign last season, scoring three goals and adding two assists in 23 La Liga appearances, also netting in the Champions League final as Los Blancos triumphed over Juventus.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

According to Diario Gol, top clubs throughout Europe want to sign the 21-year-old after his dazzling displays during the 2017-18 season, with sides like Arsenal, Juventus, Manchester City and Bayern Munich reportedly monitoring the situation.

While Asensio is not thought to be eager to leave Madrid, he does want a pay rise after teammate Isco saw his contract renewed due to the former Malaga man's outstanding second half of last season, ending the campaign with 10 goals and eight assists in 30 La Liga matches.

Asensio's new contract could see the former Mallorca attacking midfielder skip players like Dani Carvajal, Casemiro and Mateo Kovacic and start earning figures similar to Isco, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

His salary would rise to around £5.5m a year, while the current release clause of £72m would probably be raised due to Asensio's obvious potential.

Arsenal had reportedly been interested in triggering the release clause after a relatively quiet transfer window, bringing in striker Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon and Sead Kolasinac on a free from Schalke.

Liverpool are also thought to be watching Asensio, having so far secured the signings of Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke and Andrew Robertson, while Madrid's arch rivals Barcelona are also interested.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters