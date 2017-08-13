Soccer

REVEALED: Most Premier League Captains Are Still Home-Grown Rather Than Foreign Imports

an hour ago

The Premier League has been increasingly criticised for being foreign dominated in recent years - foreign players, foreign coaches, foreign owners - but it is perhaps overlooked by cynics that there remains a distinct domestic core at most clubs.

There can be no doubting the positive impact that overseas imports can have in terms of quality, not just through individual players on the pitch but also as a general influence, yet retaining a tangible connection to local roots also retains some importance.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Virtually every club captain in the Premier League is UK-born. There are 13 English skippers, two from Northern Ireland, and Wes Morgan, who represents Jamaica at international level but was born in Nottingham and has never lived abroad.

The only foreign club captains in the Premier League in 2017/18 will be Arsenal's Per Mertesacker (German), Brighton's Bruno (Spanish), Manchester City's Vincent Kompany (Belgian) and Tottenham's Hugo Lloris (French).

Ian Walton/GettyImages

Foreign players are no less suitable for captaincy roles just because they are from overseas in the same way that domestic players are no more suitable by virtue of being home-grown, yet it remains an interesting observation that would perhaps be unexpected at first glance.

Club Captain Nationality
AFC Bournemouth Simon Francis English
Arsenal Per Mertesacker German
Brighton & Hove Albion Bruno Spanish
Burnley Tom Heaton English
Chelsea Gary Cahill English
Crystal Palace Jason Puncheon English
Everton Phil Jagielka English
Huddersfield Town Tommy Smith English
Leicester City Wes Morgan Jamaican (English-born)
Liverpool Jordan Henderson English
Manchester City Vincent Kompany Belgian
Manchester United Michael Carrick English
Newcastle United Jamaal Lascelles English
Southampton Steven Davis Northern Irish
Stoke City Ryan Shawcross English
Swansea City Leon Britton English
Tottenham Hotspur Hugo Lloris French
Watford Troy Deeney English
West Bromwich Albion Jonny Evans Northern Irish
West Ham United Mark Noble English
