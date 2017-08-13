Spurs Legend Glenn Hoddle Voices His Opinion About the Escalating Danny Rose Situation

Glenn Hoddle has suggested that the majority of the Tottenham Hotspur players agree with Danny Rose's comments about the pay structure in place at the club.

Rose had given an explosive interview to The Sun in which he expressed his frustration about the pay structure and the lack of transfers. He also hinted that he would be open for a move away from White Hart Lane.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Rose has since apologised for his words, but Glenn Hoddle has suggested that Rose will be speaking for a lot of the players with what he said.

Writing in his Mail on Sunday column he said: "Danny Rose will not have walked into an angry dressing room on Thursday morning.

"In fact, deep down his teammates will be thinking, 'Well done, Danny. You've put your head above the parapet but you're only saying what we're all thinking'.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"We can all agree that the timing was wrong, coming at the start of the season and after six months of injury. Few would argue with the sentiment."

The England international has been playing for Spurs for the past decade and is under contract under 2021.

The full back was left out of the squad for Spurs' 2-0 win against Newcastle, but both the club and the player will be hoping that the situation is resolved quickly.