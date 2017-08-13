Stoke City Favourites Ahead of Fiorentina in Chase for PSG Forward Jese Rodriguez

Stoke look set to scupper Fiorentina's pursuit of PSG forward Jese Rodriguez, according to reports in the Stoke Sentinel.

It was claimed yesterday that Fiorentina had agreed a two-year loan deal with option to buy for the 24-year-old former Real Madrid prospect. However, the deal has apparently hit problems and now seems far less likely to reach a positive conclusion.

Jese only moved to France last year in a £22m deal but he struggled to take off immediately and went back to Spain on loan to Las Palmas for the second half of the season. PSG are apparently not keen on the idea of another loan move as they would prefer a permanent sale to recoup some of the money they paid for him last year.

There are also reports that the Spanish player is not happy at the idea of joining Fiorentina and believes the Premier League is better suited to his characteristics. Jese has scored 49 goals in 168 league games.

Signing the former Real Madrid forward would be a remarakble coup for Mark Hughes' side, who are still looking to strengthen before the window closes.