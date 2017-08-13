Soccer

Swansea Boss Paul Clement Concedes Everton are Close to Sealing Gylfi Sigurdsson Transfer

36 minutes ago

Gylfi Sigurdsson was yet again left out of the Swansea squad in Saturday's goalless draw against Southampton. 

A post-match interview with Swansea boss Paul Clement revealed that he wanted Sigurdsson to avoid the risk of an injury as a deal between the Swans and Everton for the midfielder is closing in, Daily Mail reports.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The Everton have already offered £40m with add-ons for the Icelandic star; Swansea have set a price for Sigurdsson at £50m.

"The clubs have not agreed so there's a difference in opinion on the value of the player but I don't think it's far away. I get the sense it's closer," Clement said regarding Everton's rejected offer.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

When asked why the gifted playmaker was excluded from the Swansea squad against Southampton, Clement insisted that it was a decision collectively taken by the player, club and himself to insure that the player is physically fit amidst securing the deal with Everton. 

"If the player gets injured in a full throttle Premier League game, any potential deal is gone.

"The decision was made between me, the player and the club that it was the wisest thing to do. I want the best players available."

Should Sigurdsson's deal go through, Ronald Koeman will have made his 12th signing of the summer.

