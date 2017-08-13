Swansea Boss Paul Clement Concedes Everton are Close to Sealing Gylfi Sigurdsson Transfer
Gylfi Sigurdsson was yet again left out of the Swansea squad in Saturday's goalless draw against Southampton.
A post-match interview with Swansea boss Paul Clement revealed that he wanted Sigurdsson to avoid the risk of an injury as a deal between the Swans and Everton for the midfielder is closing in, Daily Mail reports.
The Everton have already offered £40m with add-ons for the Icelandic star; Swansea have set a price for Sigurdsson at £50m.
"The clubs have not agreed so there's a difference in opinion on the value of the player but I don't think it's far away. I get the sense it's closer," Clement said regarding Everton's rejected offer.
When asked why the gifted playmaker was excluded from the Swansea squad against Southampton, Clement insisted that it was a decision collectively taken by the player, club and himself to insure that the player is physically fit amidst securing the deal with Everton.
"If the player gets injured in a full throttle Premier League game, any potential deal is gone.
"The decision was made between me, the player and the club that it was the wisest thing to do. I want the best players available."
Should Sigurdsson's deal go through, Ronald Koeman will have made his 12th signing of the summer.