Tony Pulis Impressed With New West Brom Players Following Victory Against Bournemouth

Tony Pulis has praised new boys Jay Rodriguez and Ahmed Hegazy following a hard fought win at home to Bournemouth.

The Baggies claimed victory at the Hawthorns thanks to a debut goal from loanee Hegazy, rising highest from a set piece to head the ball beyond Asmir Begovic.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Pulis praised his new defender after an impressive opening display. Rodriguez, signed from Southampton this summer, caused Bournemouth constant problems in the early stages of the game and was a threat on the counter attack throughout the 90 minutes.

"Jay's been fantastic during pre-season. He's brought a lot of energy to the football club and it looks like he's going to score," Pulis said.

"We've taken Ahmed out of Egyptian football and he looks to be a really good buy for us. He's a good lad, speaks very good English, he's mixed in really well and he's done well alongside [Craig] Dawson today."

Pulis also suggested that West Brom desperately need to bring new faces into the club, due to a lack of first team options available at the Hawthorns.

"Sam Field did fantastic today and [17-year-old] Rakeem [Harper] but we need to get more players and good players. Everybody from around the football club is waiting for them to come in," he added.





"They've got to be players that improve us. We will work tremendously hard the next two weeks to give us a better opportunity to do well. The squad's just not strong enough."

West Brom face a difficult away trip to Turf Moor next week, set to face a Burnley side who will be on a high after an outstanding victory against reigning Premier League champions Chelsea on match day one.